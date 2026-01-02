Delhi govt denies claims of teachers being told to count stray dogs, files police complaint

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education of the Delhi government has taken cognisance of information circulating on social and digital media platforms alleging that teachers in government schools were directed to count stray dogs, calling the claims false and fabricated.

The department lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines Police Station in north Delhi, seeking an probe into the origin, creation and amplification of the alleged misinformation. A list of social media handles involved in spreading the false narrative has also been shared with the police.

In its complaint, the Directorate said the acts attract provisions of the BNS, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, including offences related to criminal defamation, public mischief, forgery, impersonation and the transmission of misleading electronic content. It has sought registration of an FIR and strict legal action to prevent recurrence.

The Director stated that no order, instruction, circular or policy decision has ever been issued asking teachers to count stray dogs. The claims, he said, have no connection with any official directive.