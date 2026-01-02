False rape allegations can leave lifetime scars, need close scrutiny: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has said that false rape allegations can inflict lifetime scars on the accused, while calling for “close scrutiny” in such cases.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that false allegations of rape have far-reaching consequences not only for complainants but also for those accused. “Loss of reputation, incarceration, social stigma, and psychological trauma suffered by an accused who is ultimately found to have been falsely implicated may leave scars that remain unhealed for a lifetime, just as the violation of dignity and bodily integrity leaves deep and lasting wounds in genuine cases of sexual assault,” the court said.

The observations were made in a case in which a woman had accused three men of gang rape after meeting them on the pretext of being offered a job. During trial proceedings, however, she withdrew her statements.

The judge noted that false rape cases also harm genuine survivors. “When serious allegations are made and then withdrawn without explanation, it weakens public confidence in the process meant to protect survivors of sexual violence.

The unfortunate result is that women who have truly suffered such crimes may find their voices questioned or their experiences doubted,” the court said. The court was hearing an appeal filed by Delhi Police against a trial court order discharging all three accused.