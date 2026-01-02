Faridabad night assault survivor screamed for help in the moving van

NEW DELHI: A day after a 25-year-old woman was reportedly gangraped inside a moving van and thrown out of the speeding vehicle in Faridabad, chilling details have emerged highlighting the brutality of the assault.

According to the survivor’s family, the woman, screamed for help during the ordeal, but the accused allegedly threatened to kill her before taking turns to rape her.

After driving around for nearly three hours, they allegedly threw her out of the van on a deserted stretch of the Gurgaon–Faridabad road, evoking memories of the 2012 Nirbhaya case. The two accused—one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

Officials at a private hospital where the survivor was admitted said her condition is stable. “The survivor, whose condition is stable now, is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” said Dr Amit Yadav, director of the hospital. Police said the woman had been living with her parents due to marital issues. She suffered severe head and facial injuries and required more than 12 stitches.

Recounting the sequence of events, police said that according to the survivor’s sister, the woman had an argument with her mother on Monday evening and later went to a friend’s house in Sector 23. As it got late, she took an auto-rickshaw to NIT-2 Chowk and then walked to Metro Chowk.

Around midnight, while waiting for an auto to Kalyanpuri, the two men, residents of Faridabad, offered her a lift. Instead of dropping her, they allegedly drove towards Gurugram and raped her.Police have seized the Maruti Eeco van used in the crime.