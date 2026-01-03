Animal welfare experts say ABC Rules only legal way to control stray dogs, rabies

NEW DELHI: A forum of animal activists and experts working in the field of animal welfare on Friday conducted a media briefing at Delhi’s Press Club on India’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules and how it is the only legal method to control the stray dog population and the spread of rabies in the country. This comes amid uproar across the country after the Supreme Court directed the removal of stray dogs from public spaces.

Experts pointed out that the ABC Rules are not implemented in major areas across India. According to Dr Rajni Safaya, former professor at AIIMS (Delhi) and animal activist, “Dogs must remain where they are if the intent is to control the transmission of rabies.” She further pointed out that keeping animals in confinement is a big challenge that will have consequences across the public health system.

Another panellist present during the discussion, Sindhoor Pangal, a researcher at Free Living Dogs (Bengaluru), stressed that stabilising dog populations through the enforcement of ABC Rules reduces incidents of dog bites, the spread of diseases and conflict. “Dogs are not the problem, but the failure to implement the norms is.

ABC has not been implemented despite the Supreme Court issuing multiple orders in this regard,” she stated. Pangal, who is also an animal behaviour expert, rued, “Only non-government organisations recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India are allowed to carry out ABC-related measures.