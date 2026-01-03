Cold pushes Delhi's power demand to 5,603 MW, further rise expected

NEW DELHI: The national capital’s electricity demand is once again nearing record levels, as Delhi’s winter peak demand is now projected to touch around 6,000 MW this season, according to estimates by the State Load Dispatch Centre.

On the first day of 2026, Delhi recorded a peak power demand of 5,603 MW, followed by 5,596 MW on Friday. Power distribution companies BRPL and BYPL claimed that they successfully met demand across their respective areas.

Last winter, Delhi’s peak demand stood at 5,655 MW, while projections for 2025–26 suggest a further rise, signalling a new seasonal high.

Within the BSES network, winter peak demand is expected to rise to around 2,570 MW in BRPL areas and about 1,350 MW in BYPL areas, compared to 2,431 MW and 1,105 MW respectively last winter. Overall, BSES expects to manage nearly 3,900 MW of demand across its distribution zones during the winter months.

City’s other power distributor, Tata Power, said that the surge in demand reflected evolving consumption patterns driven by prevailing weather conditions and increased electricity usage across sectors. Like BSES, it also claimed that it successfully met the spike.

BSES officials said a significant portion of the future demand in its areas of operation would be met through renewable energy. “Over 50 per cent of BSES winter power supply—approximately 2,336 MW—will come from green sources, including solar, wind, hydro, waste-to-energy, hybrid projects, and rooftop solar installations,” an official said.

To optimise resources, BSES is also banking surplus winter power with partner states, such as Goa, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, to be drawn back during peak summer months. In addition, the discoms are deploying AI and machine-learning tools for precise load forecasting and real-time power management.