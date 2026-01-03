Delhi Police busts cyber fraud network using 20 shell companies, two arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a cybercrime network operating via shell companies, arresting two people. A total of 20 fraud companies were being used to syphon off the money.

According to the police, they scrutinised complaints on the National Cyber Reporting Platform (NCRP) portal and found that one bank account was being used to receive cyber scam amounts. From the preliminary enquiry, it was found that the account was registered in the name of a company with an office at Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place.

The account was allegedly registered in the name of Rajesh Khanna, against whom four complaints have been recorded. During the investigation, Khanna revealed that he was made a director and a company bank account was opened at the behest of his associates, Sushil Chawla and Rajesh Kumar Sharma, who controlled the movement of funds. He further said that the duo had floated 20 additional companies to syphon off the defrauded money, a senior police officer said.

Police scrutiny of the firms and their bank accounts revealed that the shell companies and mule accounts were used to channel proceeds of cyber fraud carried out across the country.

On further scrutiny, a total of 176 NCRP cyber fraud complaints amounting to around Rs 180 crore were found linked, where the accounts of these shell companies are allegedly receiving different cheated and disputed amounts in various layers, the officer said. Khanna later died at a hotel in Noida after the FIR was registered.