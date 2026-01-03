Four killed in separate incidents across Delhi, nine arrested so far

NEW DELHI: Four people were killed in separate incidents across the national capital. Nine people have been apprehended in connection with the cases, and investigation is underway.

In the first incident, which took place on Thursday, a 50- year-old tailor was stabbed in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area. The deceased, identified as Bihari Lal, used to work as a tailor at Shastri Nagar.

Two juveniles were apprehended. The other two incidents took place in outer Delhi. He was declared him brought dead at the hospital. The main accused, Vikram alias Vicky (30), has been arrested.

In the third incident, a 20-year-old e-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area over an old enmity, and his friend got injured. The deceased was identified as Vikas.

Six people have been apprehended. Also, in outer north Delhi’s Narela area, a burnt body was found behind SDM Hudda’s fields. Multiple teams have been dispatched to apprehend the accused persons involved in the incident, police said.