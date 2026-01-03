Nepal Police delegation visits Delhi Police headquarters to study leadership issues

NEW DELHI: As part of their foreign study tour, a 25-member delegation of the Nepal Police visited the Delhi Police Headquarters on Friday, where they interacted with senior officers and gained insights into policing practices in the national capital.

The visit was facilitated by the Delhi Police Academy (DPA). The delegation, comprising 17 student officers and eight instructors, is part of Nepal’s Police Leadership and Staff Course, aimed at developing effective police leadership. The programme aims to develop police leadership through international exposure.

Their study visit to India also includes interactions with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) and the National Security Guard (NSG), an official statement said. During the visit, the Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha interacted with the officers and shared his experience in managing law and order in a metropolitan city.

He briefed the delegation on measures adopted by the Delhi Police to maintain public order, manage large crowds and respond to security challenges. Special Commissioner of Police Atul Katiyar also briefed the visitors on the department’s training framework, including induction programmes for new recruits.

Senior officers of the Delhi Police Academy, including Joint Director Asif Mohd Ali and Deputy Director Mohammad Ali, were also present during the interaction. The delegation was given a tour of the headquarters, including the social media centre, fitness lounge, knowledge centre (library) and other key units.