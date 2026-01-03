Parents' body seeks national law to protect staff rights in unaided private schools

NEW DELHI: The All India Parents Association has urged the Lok Sabha Petition Committee to enact a national law to protect the service conditions and salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff in unaided private schools.

In a representation addressed to committee chairperson Chandra Prakash Joshi, the association submitted a draft Private Unaided Schools (Security of Service to Employees) Bill, 2026.

The proposed law seeks to ensure job security, timely payment of salaries and implementation of pay commission benefits.

The association alleged that unaided private schools exploit both parents and employees, with arbitrary fee hikes for families and denial of lawful salaries and benefits to staff. It cited a 2010 Comptroller and Auditor General report on 25 private schools in Delhi, which flagged underpayment of salaries and recovery of wages after disbursal.

The letter also referred to the Supreme Court’s 2002 T.M.A. Pai Foundation judgment, which had called for grievance redressal mechanisms for private school employees.