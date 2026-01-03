Resolution on Phansi Ghar issue likely in Delhi Assembly winter session

NEW DELHI: The Business Advisory Committee of the Delhi Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution on the authenticity of ‘Phansi Ghar’, which will likely be placed before the House during the Winter Session commencing January 5. The Committee of Privileges earlier examined the matter and called former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his then-deputy Manish Sisodia, ex-Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel and his then-deputy Rakhi Birla to present their version on the matter. However, the panel noted during the inquiry that despite being given two opportunities, the four leaders failed to appear before it.

The matter was subsequently taken up by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to determine the procedural course for its consideration by the House, a source said. The BAC on Friday adopted a resolution, which shall be laid before the House during the Winter Session scheduled to be held from January 5 to January 8.

The BAC meeting was attended by Speaker Vijender Gupta, the chairman of the panel, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Abhay Verma, Jitender Mahajan, Om Prakash Sharma and Som Dutt. The ‘Phansi Ghar’ (execution room) row is a dispute between the AAP and the BJP over a renovated section in the Delhi Assembly, which the AAP claims to be a British-era gallows chamber, while the BJP claims it was a tiffin room.