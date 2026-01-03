Saurabh Bhardwaj questions no arrest in DPS fee matter, says ‘not scared of FIRs’

NEW DELHI: AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bhardwaj said the BJP government has begun filing FIRs against Aam Aadmi Party workers, pointing out that while its workers are being targeted with frivolous cases, no FIR has been registered against Delhi Public School despite documented evidence of harassment of students over unpaid fees.

Taking to X, Bhardwaj stated, “The BJP government and Education Minister Ashish Sood could not dare to get an FIR registered against DPS school in spite of the recommendation of the district magistrate and all proofs. He is threatening AAP volunteers with FIR. AAP is not scared of these frivolous cases.”

Addressing the BJP government, he further wrote, “Why was no one from the DPS school administration arrested? Are you scared of them? Are you hand-in-glove with them? In spite of harassment of young students, you did not get an FIR registered.” In another post, tagging education minister Ashish Sood, the AAP chief wrote, “Mr Ashish Sood, tell me the name of one school which rolled back the increased fee? Almost all private schools hiked their fee after you (BJP) came to power.”

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha stated, “We are showing two circulars issued by the Delhi government’s education department. One circular, issued on 20 November by the department, states that nodal officers will be appointed in every school for the management of stray dogs.

The second circular, issued on 5 December, orders all educational institutions, schools, and stadiums to submit details of their nodal officers, describes it as ‘most urgent’, and directs that information related to stray dogs be provided at the earliest.” The education minister or the director of education must clearly explain who issued these circulars, he stated.