Southwest Delhi police reunite 1,303 missing people under Operation Milap in 2025

NEW DELHI: The southwest district police have reunited a total of 1,303 missing people, including 434 minor children and 869 adults, from January 1 to December 31 last year under “Operation Milap”. In December alone, a total of 102 missing people were reunited, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, local enquiries played a crucial role, in addition to efforts such as checking CCTV footage and showing the photographs of the kidnapped children or missing people. Also suspects at auto stands, e-rickshaw stands, bus stands, and railway stations were interrogated. Enquiries were also conducted with bus drivers, conductors, and vendors to trace the movement of the missing or kidnapped individuals.

“Local informers were also roped in during the search operations. In December, the district police traced 102 missing people, including 35 children and 67 adults,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Additional DCP South-West Delhi Aishwarya Singh added that, “It is a challenge to digitally trace children, as they don’t carry mobile phones.” The district has 12 police stations. The maximum number of people were traced by Sagarpur police station (24), followed by Kapashera and Palam Village police stations (17 each).

Sagarpur Police Station traced eight missing children, including two boys and six girls, in the age group of 10 to 18 years. In addition, 16 missing adults, four males and 12 females, were also traced. Vasant Kunj North police station traced one missing minor girl and five missing adults— three males and two females.

Vasant Kunj South police station traced three missing kids and seven missing adults, the DCP said. In November 2025, the district had reunited 84 people, including 30 children, with their families.