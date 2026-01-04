Admin targeting students over library surveillance protests, claims JNUSU

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union said Delhi Police served enquiry notices to current and former union office bearers over protests against surveillance measures in the university library.

In an official statement, JNUSU said the notices followed an FIR by the administration against student leaders, including JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice president Gopika, general secretary Sunil, joint secretary Danish, and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar. The FIR relates to protests opposing the installation of facial recognition cameras and magnetic entry gates at the B R Ambedkar Central Library.

Mishra said, “JNUSU office bearers and a former JNUSU president have been called for questioning,” describing the move as an attempt to intimidate student representatives.

The union said the notices were issued for raising objections to what it called “invasive surveillance infrastructure” inside the library. It said the administration’s actions aimed to silence dissent and restrict voices critical of campus policies.

JNUSU added that students have long highlighted the “disastrous condition” of the Central Library, including fund cuts, limited books, inadequate seating, and restricted library hours. “Instead of addressing these demands, the administration spent resources on surveillance measures that infringe on students’ privacy,” the statement further said.

“The magnetic entry gates were first installed in August last year without consulting students,” it said. Following protests led by the then JNUSU, the gates were removed, and officials promised future decisions would involve student representation.

However, the union said the administration reinstalled the gates during JNUSU elections in November 2025, leading to protests, proctorial notices, and police complaints.