Delhi High Court orders blocking of piracy websites

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has ordered the blocking of websites allegedly hosting pirated films and television shows, including Stranger Things, Friends, Batman, The Squid Game, and The Jungle Book.

Justice Tejas Karia granted a dynamic+ injunction in favour of Warner Bros, Netflix, Apple, Disney, and Crunchyroll to stop piracy of their copyrighted content, saying these works should be protected as soon as they are created.

The judge directed domain name registrars to lock and suspend the infringing websites within 72 hours and asked Internet Service Providers to block access to the websites identified by the plaintiffs within the same timeframe.

Unlike standard injunctions, a dynamic+ injunction allows automatic extension to new domains, mirror sites, redirects, or alphanumeric sites that share the same content, without plaintiffs approaching the court repeatedly.

“To keep up with the hydra-headed nature of the infringement actions of such infringing domains/websites, this court finds it fit to grant a ‘dynamic+ injunction’ to protect the plaintiffs’ copyrighted works as soon as they are created,” the judge said.