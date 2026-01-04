Delhi tribunal awards Rs 51 lakh compensation for accident victim

NEW DELHI: A Delhi tribunal has awarded over Rs 51 lakh in compensation to a man who suffered 70 per cent permanent disability after being hit by a rashly driven truck in March 2023.

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Presiding Officer Vikram passed the order on a petition filed by Arshad Ali, noting that the accident occurred inside a factory premises. Ali’s left leg came under the truck’s wheels, leaving him with 70 per cent disability in the lower limb.

The tribunal rejected the driver’s claim that the accident was not caused by his negligence, observing that he failed to produce any evidence. It also noted that the driver neither disputed the accident in his written statement nor filed any complaint alleging false implication.

The tribunal relied on the injured’s testimony and documentary evidence, including the FIR and medical records, to establish negligence. “The rashness and negligence of the driver of the offending vehicle is clearly visible,” the tribunal said.

Directing Oriental Insurance Co Ltd to deposit the amount, the tribunal awarded a total compensation of Rs 51.49 lakh under various heads, including Rs 22.5 lakh towards the cost of a prosthesis.