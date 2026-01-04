Dense fog to persist in Delhi, yellow alert issued

NEW DELHI: Moderate to dense fog is expected to persist over the capital in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, issuing a yellow alert for dense fog on Sunday. Visibility remained low, with Safdarjung recording the lowest at 800 metres, which later improved to 1,200 metres.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 17.3°C, two degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 8.1°C, slightly above the seasonal average. Station-wise, Palam recorded 15.8°C, Lodhi Road 17.6°C, the Ridge 16.3°C, and Ayanagar 17.2°C. Minimum temperatures ranged from 6.9°C at Ayanagar to 9°C at the Ridge.

The IMD warned that cold wave conditions may affect isolated areas from January 4 to 7. Meanwhile, the capital recorded ‘poor’ air quality on Saturday, with the 24-hour average AQI at 267, and conditions expected to worsen further, according to CPCB data.