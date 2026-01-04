‘Need two years to tackle pollution in Delhi’: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said the government should be given at least two years to effectively address the problem of air pollution in the national capital, asserting that ten months is too short a period to judge its performance.

Tiwari said pollution control is a long-term challenge and the government’s efforts have only just begun. “Ten months cannot be the basis for any final assessment. Our work on pollution has just started and it will take at least two years,” he said, urging people to trust the government and cooperate with the measures being implemented.

Tiwari acknowledged that air pollution remains a serious issue in Delhi but stressed that steps have been taken from day one. “Pollution cannot be reduced overnight. We request the people of Delhi to have patience and support the steps being taken because this is possible only with public cooperation,” he added.

Delhi witnessed an improvement in air quality on Friday, following which GRAP Stage 3 restrictions were lifted. Sharing a personal experience, Tiwari, who suffers from asthma, said the duration of severe pollution this year was shorter compared to previous years. “Earlier, I had to stay outside Delhi for about one-and-a-quarter months. This year, the difficult period lasted only around 15 to 16 days,” he said, adding that while the situation has improved, it is still too early to make definitive claims.

Responding to criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Tiwari said allegations that pollution has worsened under the current government are politically motivated. “AQI is a standard and anyone can check it on their mobile phone. This will not change by someone’s words,” he said.