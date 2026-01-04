Over 100 nabbed, accounts frozen in passport and visa fraud cases at Delhi's IGI airport in 2025

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s IGI Airport unit has arrested around 130 people involved in visa and passport fraud cases in 2025. Over 300 cases were registered for touting, and more than 400 people were arrested, officials said on Saturday.

For the first time, a financial investigation was initiated against the agents, leading to the identification and debit freeze of over 100 bank accounts linked to suspicious transactions. Investigating officers were tasked with tracing the money trail for payments made for fraudulent activities. The challenge, officials said, was that in most cases, a large portion of the money was reportedly paid in cash.

While investigating, over 100 bank accounts of the agents have been frozen. Assets suspected to have been derived from criminal activity are being identified.

“Around 130 individuals, including travel agents and facilitators of illegal immigration, have been arrested from across the country. The IGI police unit has cracked down on touts and those involved in theft from passenger baggage or cargo. For baggage theft cases, airline ground handling staff are being questioned,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Vichitra Veer.