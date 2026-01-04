Packing up the Year

Shalini Passi, art patron and entrepreneur

Next year, I want to approach life the way I approach art - intentionally, with space to breathe. I'm going back to writing thank-you notes by hand. Actual letters, good paper, a pen I've chosen deliberately. It's a small practice, but it matters. I'm also rethinking something as simple as white. I used to think white was just white, but now I see ivory, chalk, linen, cream - each completely different depending on light and texture. I'm reorganizing my wardrobe and my spaces around these distinctions. Fewer things overall, but deeper appreciation for what stays. I'll wake up earlier, not to be more productive but to have quiet before the day begins. I'll pack lighter when I travel. Ask better questions. Leave room for things to unfold rather than planning every detail. What I've realized from years of collecting is that the best pieces reveal themselves slowly. You don't see everything at once. I want to live that way too- less addition, more attention.

Padmashri Geeta Chandran, dance guru

Two things I need to crack in 2026. First, understand the impact of AI on Indian classical dance; both its potential and its risks. Also, help AI understand the uniqueness of the Indian Classical Dance pedagogy where abhinaya (expression) and manodharma (impromptu creativity) are integral to the dance experience. The second is equally important, and that is to find ways to make Classical Dance sustainable for young artists. This needs new synergies to be welded together to create a better ecosystem for dance to be both meaningful and profitable for young artists.