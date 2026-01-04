‘Pratap: A Defiant Newspaper’ is a story of an Urdu daily that refused to bend

A newspaper reborn

Born Radhakrishan Vohra, Mahashay Krishan was the only son in a family, “with no tradition of learning or writing”. Radhakrishan later rebelled against Hindu orthodoxy under the influence of the Arya Samaj, adopted a puritanical life, and opposed the caste system.

The book documents how “once India became independent, Krishan turned his pen against the government of the day for what he perceived were shortcomings in their policies.” His son, Virendra followed in his footsteps, equally active and idealistic in outlook.

Chander was just a year old when the Partition forced his family to flee Lahore, leaving behind their home and status. However, after enduring relentless hardship, a sense of normalcy finally returned. Pratap resumed publication — this time from Jalandhar — while the Delhi edition was managed by Virendra’s brother, Narendra. In early 1956, their Hindi daily Vir Pratap was also launched.

A language displaced

After Partition, Punjabi became the dominant language of Punjab in India, and Urdu took a backseat. The authors observe that while the vast majority of Urdu newspapers of British India — 350 out of 450 — stayed in post-Partition India, the language was eventually “marginalized”. “In a polarized, misinformed environment,” the book explains, “it has also been ghettoized by a section that considers the language itself to be anti-national.”

Poet and writer Gulzar, quoted in the book, however, rejects the notion that Urdu is nearing extinction. “Urdu script may not be as prevalent or common today, because professionally it is not required, but the script isn’t the language itself. The language itself is still alive, as it always was. Urdu and Hindi are essentially the same language; it is the script that keeps varying. Urdu was born in India; it is not foreign,” he notes.