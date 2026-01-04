Retired teacher, wife found murdered at east Delhi home; robbery angle suspected

NEW DELHI: A 75-year-old retired school teacher and his wife were allegedly found murdered on Sunday at their residence in east Delhi’s Shahdara area, police said.

Prime facie, the robbery angle is being suspected behind the incident.

A PCR call was received on Sunday around 12.30 am where the caller stated that his father and mother both were lying unconscious and were suspected to have died, a senior police officer said.

After receiving information, police rushed the spot and met Vaibhav Bansal, who made the call. He told police that someone had killed his mother and father, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

On inspection, two bodies were found lying in two separate rooms on the third floor of the house. The woman has been identified as Parvesh Bansal (65), a housewife and the other deceased was identified as Virender Kumar Bansal, a retired teacher. Both residents of Ram Nagar extension, Shahdara, the DCP said.

Injuries were found on the face of Virender, indicating that he had been assaulted. Subsequently, the crime team and FSL team were called at the spot. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death and the nature of injuries. The spot was thoroughly inspected and photographed. Both bodies were sent to the hospital mortuary for preservation, police said.

Motive of robbery cannot be ruled out, however, police teams are investigating the matter from all angles. The CCTV cameras of the area are being checked to ascertain the sequence of incident. The identification of the accused involved in the incident is also being done. Police teams are questioning family members, neighbours and others who may have information related to the incident, they added.