Strict posting rules issued for traffic clerks and ministerial staff in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has said that no individual posted as Chittha Munshi (roster clerk), duty officer, BHM, CHM, or MHC (in the traffic division) of any rank or designation engaged in the deployment of staff should continue for more than one year under any circumstances.

According to a standing order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, after completion of this stint, they should be assigned some field duties and not any static or mud duty in the same setup.

Chittha Munshi should be appointed from the rank of head constable, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), or sub-inspector (SI) (promotee) only. After completing the tenure as Chittha Munshi in a police station, he or she should not remain posted in the same police station or subdivision, the order mentioned.

The ministerial staff posted in sensitive branches such as HAG and the admin branch (HAA) must be strictly rotated after every 2 years and should not be re-posted to the same assignment during their tenure in the same district or unit. In case of transfer to another district or unit, there should be a gap of a minimum of five years before an individual is posted to a similar assignment.