Strict posting rules issued for traffic clerks and ministerial staff in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has said that no individual posted as Chittha Munshi (roster clerk), duty officer, BHM, CHM, or MHC (in the traffic division) of any rank or designation engaged in the deployment of staff should continue for more than one year under any circumstances.
According to a standing order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, after completion of this stint, they should be assigned some field duties and not any static or mud duty in the same setup.
Chittha Munshi should be appointed from the rank of head constable, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), or sub-inspector (SI) (promotee) only. After completing the tenure as Chittha Munshi in a police station, he or she should not remain posted in the same police station or subdivision, the order mentioned.
The ministerial staff posted in sensitive branches such as HAG and the admin branch (HAA) must be strictly rotated after every 2 years and should not be re-posted to the same assignment during their tenure in the same district or unit. In case of transfer to another district or unit, there should be a gap of a minimum of five years before an individual is posted to a similar assignment.
An entry should be made in the character rolls and intra-DP bio-data of the staff concerned regarding their posting as Chittha Munshi, duty officer, BHM, CHM, or MHC. Similar entries should be made for ministerial staff posted in branches such as HAG, HAA, HAE, and SIP or for duties involving the purchase of articles, posting, and transfer of staff, the order stated.
All Deputy Commissioners of Police should ensure compliance with the orders. Officers formally inspecting police stations and offices should also check whether these instructions are being implemented. A Police Establishment Board (PEB) is to be established at the district and unit level for intra-district and intra-unit transfers to ensure a transparent and equitable transfer, posting, and rotation policy. The order also stated that police personnel retiring within the next 24 months shall not be transferred in a general transfer.