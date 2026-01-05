‘BJP ki chhoti soch’: AAP targets Delhi minister Ashish Sood over jibe at MLAs’ financial background

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched a social media campaign titled ‘BJP Ki Chhoti Soch’, accusing Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood of mocking the financial background of AAP MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar.

As part of the campaign, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha and several party leaders sharply targeted Sood and the BJP, alleging that the remarks reflected a regressive and elitist mindset.

Bharadwaj said the minister’s comment suggesting that “people from small localities roam around as big national spokespersons” exposed the BJP’s thinking. “We may be poor in terms of money, but we are rich at heart,” Bharadwaj said in a post on social media platform X.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha termed Sood’s remarks extremely unfortunate and said they showed disrespect towards people from modest backgrounds. “Ashish Sood is suggesting that people win elections from small localities and then roam around as big spokespersons. I represent the Burari Assembly constituency. People there may be poor and may live in kachchi colonies, but they are not small,” Jha said.

He further said, “Ashish Sood has won an election for the first time, while I have won four times. The number of votes he received is equal to my margin of victory. Whether in terms of experience or margin, I am bigger than him.”