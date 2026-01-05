BJP says AAP dropped dog-counting charge, turned to personal attacks on Ashish Sood

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday said that the people of Delhi are shocked by what he described as the repeatedly changing positions of Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

Sachdeva said that AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj, initially attacked Delhi government Education Minister Ashish Sood by claiming that his department had issued a circular assigning teachers the duty of counting dogs. However, he said that when the Education Department’s circular was made public through the media by the minister and himself, exposing what he termed the “lies of AAP”, the party leaders shifted to making personal remarks against Ashish Sood.

Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi and the Delhi BJP strongly condemn the personal remarks being made by AAP leaders against Minister Ashish Sood. He challenged them to either produce any circular in which teachers were assigned dog-counting duties or apologise to Ashish Sood. He further alleged that during its 10 years in power, AAP has surpassed the Congress and the Samajwadi Party in terms of corruption.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Sood comes from a simple family of teachers, has received an ordinary education, lives in the middle-class locality of Janakpuri, and represents its residents along with those from nearly 25 unauthorised colonies. Kapoor said he has known Sood for over 20 years and that the minister never discriminates between colleagues as “big” or “small”. He added that the defeated and frustrated AAP leaders have twisted this into a victim narrative by raising slogans such as “small people, small colony”.