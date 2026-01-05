Elderly couple found murdered in east Delhi, robbery angle suspected

NEW DELHI: An elderly couple was found murdered at their residence in east Delhi’s Shahdara early Sunday, with police suspecting robbery as a possible motive. Police said a detailed investigation has been launched, with teams examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and call detail records to identify the assailants and establish the sequence of events.

The victims were identified as Parvesh Bansal (65) and her husband Virender Kumar Bansal (75). Their bodies were found at their residence in Ram Nagar Extension in the Shahdara area, police said. The incident came to light after the couple’s son, Vaibhav Bansal, made a PCR call around 12.30 am, informing police that his parents were lying unconscious inside the house. Police teams rushed to the spot, where the son told officers that both had been killed, the officials said.

During inspection, police found the bodies lying in two separate rooms on the third floor of the house. Officials said injuries were found on the face of Virender Kumar Bansal, a retired teacher, indicating that he had been assaulted. Postmortem examinations will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death and the nature of the injuries.

“Prima facie, the motive of robbery cannot be ruled out. We have registered an FIR and the case is being investigated from all angles,” DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said. Police teams are questioning family members and neighbours. Further probe is on.