Man assaulted, wife molested, son stripped off clothes over gym dispute in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A man was assaulted, his wife was allegedly molested, and his son was stripped and beaten in public allegedly following a dispute over a gym in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area.

The incident took place on Friday around 4 pm. A CCTV footage, taking rounds on social media, showed that some people stripped a man on the road and thrashed him while he was pleading for mercy.

The woman lodged a police complaint.

The complainant stated that she had opened a gym in the basement of her house and Pintu Yadav alias Satish Yadav, was its caretaker. She also claimed that she has the ownership documents with her, while Satish was the caretaker. She stated that she did not give him any right over the gym, alleging that he has forcibly occupied it.

“Whenever we ask him to vacate the gym, he abuses us and assaults us. He has been mentally and physically harassing me and repeatedly threatens to kill my children and entire family,” she said in her complaint.

“On January 2, there was water leakage in my house, due to which water filled the entire house and there was a foul smell everywhere. I made several calls to him, but he did not respond. The sewerage connection is located in the basement, so me and my husband went downstairs to check it. While we were there, Satish arrived with his associates and they started beating us,” she stated in her complaint.

First, they dragged both the victims from the gym gate, assaulted them there, and then continued beating them on the road. The complainant also alleged that they pulled her hair and hit her on the face, as well as kicked her.