Man jumps to death from 12th floor of hotel in Connaught Place

NEW DELHI: A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the upper floors of Le Meridien Hotel in central Delhi’s Connaught Place on Sunday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Parvinder Singh Juneja, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, reportedly jumped from the 12th floor, police said.

Police received information about the incident around 12:30 pm, after which local teams rushed to the hotel. The area was cordoned off to ensure public safety and facilitate the investigation, police said. Preliminary findings suggest Juneja entered the hotel, took the elevator to the 12th-floor restaurant, and jumped. Officials clarified that he was not staying at the hotel at the time.

“A man identified as Parvinder Singh Juneja, around 50 years of age, died after jumping from Le Meridien Hotel. The matter is under investigation and all aspects are being examined,” a police officer said.

No suicide note has been recovered, and the exact reason remains unclear. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Investigators are questioning family, acquaintances, and hotel staff, reviewing CCTV footage, entry logs, and access records to trace Juneja’s movements and mental state. Senior officers said multiple teams are probing all angles . “A comprehensive investigation is underway. We are leaving no stone unturned,” officer added.