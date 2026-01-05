Needed: Debate on governance, not pompous jousting as Delhi Assembly winter session begins

The winter session of the Delhi Assembly is set to begin on Monday, and with it arrives an opportunity, perhaps even a test for the government and the Opposition. As per protocol, this being the first session of the calendar year, the Lieutenant Governor will address the House, outlining the vision and roadmap for the capital in the coming months.

This address is not meant to be ceremonial alone. It is intended to set direction, define priorities, and offer clarity on how the administration intends to confront Delhi’s growing governance challenges. Following the address, the House will take up the Motion of Thanks, often an underused yet crucial parliamentary exercise.

In mature legislatures, this motion becomes the stage on which elected representatives scrutinize, question, endorse, or challenge the ideas presented by the executive. For Delhi, where urban complexity, environmental distress, and infrastructure constraints are converging into everyday crises, such discussion is not merely political ritual it is a democratic necessity.

Among the issues demanding urgent and honest debate, air pollution stands at the top. The recurring winter smog is no longer a seasonal inconvenience; it has become a stark indictment of policy inertia, bureaucratic fragmentation, and the absence of long-term planning. The Motion of Thanks debate should ideally compel the Assembly to treat pollution not as a headline-driven emergency, but as a systemic governance failure requiring coordination across departments, neighbouring states, and agencies.