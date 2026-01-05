Red Fort blast accused trained remotely using ghost SIMs and encrypted apps

NEW DELHI: Officials investigating the Red Fort car blast case have found that the terror module behind the attack operated with clinical precision, using layers of digital anonymity, while staying constantly connected to handlers across the border.

The accused, many of them qualified doctors, exploited telecom vulnerabilities and encrypted communication platforms to plan and execute the blast, while maintaining the appearance of ordinary professional lives.

At the heart of the planning operation was a strict multi-phone system. Each operative carried a “safe” handset registered in their own name for routine use, alongside separate devices dedicated solely to encrypted communication. These phones were powered by SIM cards issued in the names of unrelated civilians or generated using forged documents.

Investigators said this allowed the module to operate in plain sight. The compromised SIM cards enabled accounts on messaging platforms to stay active even when the physical cards were removed or the devices were operated from Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

This loophole, officials said, gave handlers uninterrupted access to operatives on Indian soil.

The Red Fort blast accused were allegedly in direct contact with handlers using coded identities, receiving instructions, targets, and guidance through encrypted chats. Security agencies found that the module was coached remotely to assemble improvised explosive devices using publicly available online videos, with handlers monitoring progress and correcting mistakes in real time.