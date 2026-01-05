Under Epidemic Diseases Act, human rabies to be declared notifiable disease

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is set to declare human rabies a notifiable disease in the National Capital Territory of Delhi under the Epidemic Diseases Act, an official statement said.

The notification aims to strengthen disease surveillance, ensure timely reporting of cases, and enable swift public health action to prevent the spread of rabies. Once notified, all government and private health facilities, including medical colleges and individual practitioners, will be required to report suspected, probable and confirmed cases of human rabies to the concerned health authorities.

To ensure accessible treatment across the city, anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) is currently being provided at 59 health facilities across all 11 districts of Delhi. Anti-rabies serum (RIG) is available at 33 designated health facilities and hospitals in the national capital. These centres form the backbone of Delhi’s rabies prevention and treatment infrastructure.

The Delhi government is also finalising the State Action Plan for Rabies Elimination (SAPRE) in coordination with local bodies, the Animal Husbandry Department and other stakeholders. Declaring rabies as a notifiable disease is a key step towards achieving the goal of zero human deaths due to dog-mediated rabies. The government is further strengthening vaccination facilities for humans, dogs and other animals, the statement added. Mandatory notification will help authorities track disease trends, improve coordination between human and animal health systems, and implement targeted preventive measures in high-risk areas.

“Rabies is a preventable disease, and no death due to rabies is acceptable. Declaring human rabies as a notifiable disease will strengthen surveillance, improve early detection, and ensure timely treatment,” said Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.