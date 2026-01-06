Cold but stable week ahead for Delhi, fog likely to affect mornings

NEW DELHI: Delhi is set to witness cold but stable winter weather over the coming week, with temperatures likely to fall as low as 5 degrees celsius before rising. Shallow to moderate fog is also likely to affect morning visibility throughout the week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said a western disturbance currently seen as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan may influence weather conditions in northwest India, while a strong subtropical westerly jet stream continues to prevail over the region.

However, no rainfall has been forecast for Delhi during the next seven days. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged for the next two days, before dipping slightly by 1–2 degrees Celsius on January 8. Thereafter, temperatures are likely to rise by 2–3 degrees. The minimum temperature is expected to be below normal on January 8, while it may turn above normal on January 10 and 11.

Maximum temperatures are forecast to remain near normal after January 5. On Monday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, marginally below normal. Visibility dipped to 1,600 metres at Safdarjung and 1,500 metres at Palam due to haze and mist.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for the next 24 hours, followed by mainly clear conditions for three days. Mist or haze is likely during night hours on January 5, while shallow fog is expected at a few places during morning hours on Jan 6 and 7.