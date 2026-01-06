Delhi

Date of appointment, not selection, decides BSF seniority: Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court ruled that candidates whose joining was delayed due to medical re-examinations cannot claim seniority over those appointed earlier, under BSF recruitment rules.
Representative Image
Udayan Kishor
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday held that in the Border Security Force, seniority is determined by the date of appointment, not the date of selection.

A three-judge bench of Justices clarified that candidates whose appointments were delayed due to medical re-examinations cannot claim seniority over peers who joined earlier, even if the delay was not their fault.

The court noted that Rule 8 of the BSF General Duty Cadre Recruitment Rules, 2002, bases seniority on “continuous regular appointment.” The judgment arose from petitions by BSF Sub-Inspectors recruited through SSC in 2002–03, challenging delays caused by Review Medical Examinations.

