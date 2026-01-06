Delhi can borrow from market for infra projects, with RBI as banker

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will now be able to borrow funds from the open market for its infrastructure and other projects under the state development loans provision. Managed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), they are state financial instruments that allow borrowing at a much lesser interest rate of around 7% against 12-13% in the alternative routes.

The RBI and the Delhi government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday that will markedly reshape public financial management framework in the city. According to the terms of this agreement, the RBI can now function as the banker, debt manager, and financial agent of the government and facilitate its market borrowings through state development loans.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who holds the finance portfolio, described it as a long-overdue reform. “This agreement marks a historic correction in Delhi’s financial governance. Despite being the nation’s capital, Delhi was denied the benefits of structured RBI banking and market borrowings for years,” she said, adding that earlier governments did not show the intent to adopt globally accepted norms of fiscal prudence.