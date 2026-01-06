Delhi government working 24X7 to curb pollution, says L-G

NEW DELHI: Instead of limiting itself, as in previous years, to only seasonal measures, the BJP-led city government has launched a comprehensive, year-round and time-bound Air Pollution Mitigation Plan in June 2025, said Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena while addressing the Winter Session of Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday.
The L-G said that this plan focuses on prevention, use of modern technology, strict enforcement and public participation, with coordinated efforts. Saxena said that the BJP-led government in its 10 months has taken several steps for public welfare while facing legacy issues such as inertia and negativity that have pervaded the administration for years.
“Air pollution is one of the most serious challenges facing our city today. Clean air is not a privilege, but a fundamental right of every citizen. Although the government has achieved several notable accomplishments, many challenges still remain to be addressed.
The government is confronting all these challenges with unwavering resolve, commitment and transparency, moving forward with the conviction that through collective effort, these obstacles can be transformed into opportunities,” the L-G said in his address.
“When pollution levels rose in recent weeks, the government immediately took ground-level actions. More than 1800 inspection teams have been deployed, operating round the clock. Under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, green cover is being expanded.
Within just ten months, 1450 electric buses have been inducted, significantly strengthening non-polluting public transport. Inter-State EV Bus services have also been introduced on several routes. For dust control, mechanical road sweepers in double shifts, water sprinkling and extensive use of anti-smog guns are being deployed.
To strengthen sanitation systems and control pollution, a decision has been taken to provide financial assistance of `2,300 crore to Municipal Corporation of Delhi for 70 MRSMs and 1,000 litter picker machines over a period of ten years,” he added.
The government, Saxena said, has provided an additional grant of `500 Crore to MCD this year and will further provide an annual grant of Rs 300 Crore in the coming years, which will accelerate waste management and environmental protection efforts.
“Under the PPP model, the government is working towards establishing Delhi’s first Integrated e-waste Eco Park at Holambi Kalan. Under this initiative more than 51,000 tonnes of e-waste will be scientifically treated every year,” he said.