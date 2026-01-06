Delhi government working 24X7 to curb pollution, says L-G

NEW DELHI: Instead of limiting itself, as in previous years, to only seasonal measures, the BJP-led city government has launched a comprehensive, year-round and time-bound Air Pollution Mitigation Plan in June 2025, said Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena while addressing the Winter Session of Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The L-G said that this plan focuses on prevention, use of modern technology, strict enforcement and public participation, with coordinated efforts. Saxena said that the BJP-led government in its 10 months has taken several steps for public welfare while facing legacy issues such as inertia and negativity that have pervaded the administration for years.

“Air pollution is one of the most serious challenges facing our city today. Clean air is not a privilege, but a fundamental right of every citizen. Although the government has achieved several notable accomplishments, many challenges still remain to be addressed.

The government is confronting all these challenges with unwavering resolve, commitment and transparency, moving forward with the conviction that through collective effort, these obstacles can be transformed into opportunities,” the L-G said in his address.

“When pollution levels rose in recent weeks, the government immediately took ground-level actions. More than 1800 inspection teams have been deployed, operating round the clock. Under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, green cover is being expanded.