Flowering hedges: A beautiful way to shape Indian gardens

Soil requirements

The key to a long-lasting hedge is well-prepared soil.

General rule: Use well-draining soil enriched with compost.

Ixora prefers slightly acidic soil; adding cocopeat or leaf mould improves performance.

Tecoma, Kaner, and Jasmines are adaptable and grow even in mildly alkaline or sandy soils.

Euphorbia milii, being a succulent shrub, requires the fastest drainage — add sand or gravel to avoid soggy roots.

Thorn roses grow best in loamy soil with airflow around the roots.

A mix of red soil, compost, and sand works for most Indian landscapes.