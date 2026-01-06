Gym ownership dispute turns violent in east Delhi, man stripped and beaten, wife molested

NEW DELHI: A man was assaulted, his wife was allegedly molested, and his son was stripped and beaten in full public view following a dispute over the ownership of a gym in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area, police said.

The incident took place on Friday around 4 pm, a police official said. CCTV footage of the assault, which later went viral on social media, showed a man being stripped on the road and brutally thrashed by a group of people while he pleaded for mercy.

According to police, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and one of the accused has been arrested in connection with the incident. The woman lodged a detailed police complaint on the same day.

As per the complaint, the dispute stemmed from the ownership of a gym in the area. The complainant alleged that the gym’s caretaker, Satish Yadav alias Pintu Yadav, cheated the family and gradually took control of the commercial establishment, falsely claiming ownership despite having no legal rights. She told police that Yadav was hired only as a caretaker and was never given any ownership rights over the gym. She further claimed that she possessed all documents related to the gym’s ownership.

The complainant said that after Yadav began asserting control, repeated requests by the family for him to vacate the premises were met with aggressive behaviour, verbal abuse and threats, even before the January 2 incident.