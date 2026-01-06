MCD begins budget finalisation discussions, key suggestions on sanitation and amenities presented

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi met on Monday to discuss and finalise the Corporation’s Budget. During the meeting, members of the Committee presented several suggestions related to the budget, including strengthening the sanitation system and improving civic amenities. The discussion on the finalisation of the Revised Budget Estimates for the financial year 2025–26 and the Budget Estimates for 2026–27 will continue on Tuesday.

The suggestions put forward at the meeting ranged from strengthening the sanitation system, improving civic amenities, developing basic infrastructure, expanding health and education services, environmental protection, and ensuring financial discipline.

Additionally, detailed discussions were held regarding various potential sources to enhance the Corporation’s revenue, with special focus on the maximum and effective utilization of municipal assets, such as schools, community halls, and parks. Addressing the meeting, the Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Satya Sharma, said that she will incorporate these suggestions into the budget after proper analysis.