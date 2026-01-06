Punishment for pushing city into riot fire should be strict, says Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision refusing bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, saying those responsible for pushing the city into violence must face the harshest punishment.

“We welcome the court’s decision. The court has rejected the bail applications of Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, who are accused in the Delhi riots case. Those who pushed Delhi into the fire of riots should receive the strictest possible punishment,” Gupta said.

A strong message should be sent to political parties that supported those involved in the riots, she said, adding that they were “partners in crime”.

Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra said the Supreme Court’s decision has reaffirmed that the riots were the result of a “well-planned conspiracy”.

“The verdict sends a clear message that such conspiracies would not be tolerated,” the minister added.