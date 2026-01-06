Students approach Delhi HC after CBSE withdraws school’s affiliation, seek transfer for exams

NEW DELHI: Thirty-five Class XI students of a private school have approached the Delhi High Court challenging the CBSE’s decision to withdraw affiliation from their institute. They urged the court to allow them to join another CBSE-affiliated school so they can appear for the 2025-26 Class XI board exams.

The plea, likely to be heard on Tuesday, stated that the students “cannot be punished for no fault of theirs” and claimed they were entitled to continue their education uninterrupted.

“Petitioners by present writ petition are seeking indulgence of this court to get enrolment of their wards in any nearby CBSE affiliated Senior Secondary School in class XI in 2025-26 and to appear in 2025-26 class XI exams and to complete their schooling upto Class XII from such school with the permission of CBSE,” the petition has urged the court.

The plea also claimed that the school kept the students petitioners in dark about their de-recognition of senior secondary and by further taking class XI registration fees and not processing the same with the CBSE, terming it arbitrary, unjust and illegal. The students claimed that the actions of the school, as well as the CBSE of not allowing them to join another school, were in violation of their fundamental rights.

“Issue appropriate order directing the respondents to facilitate the immediate transfer and admission of the students into CBSE nominated School in class XI for the current academic year 2025-26. Issue appropriate order, directing the CBSE to accept the Class XI registration of the students,” the petition has urged the court.

The petition further sought a direction to the newly allotted schools to enable the students to appear for the Class XI examination in 2026 and the CBSE Class XII Board Examination in 2027.