Three of family killed in fire at DMRC staff quarters near Majlis Park metro station

NEW DELHI: Three members of a family were killed in a fire that broke out at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) staff quarters near Majlis Park metro station in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Vimal (42), his wife Neelam (38), and their 10-year-old daughter Jahanvi. The fire was reported at 2:39 am at the DMRC staff quarters in F-Block, opposite Majlis Park metro station.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the blaze involved domestic articles on the fifth floor of the building. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control by 3:20 am. After dousing the flames, firefighters recovered three charred bodies from the affected flat, a senior fire official said.

During the firefighting operation, a fireman identified as Rakesh sustained cut injuries to his hand and was taken to Jagjeevan Hospital, where he was discharged after receiving first aid.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.