Under L-G’s guidance, Delhi govt is moving forward to make capital developed: Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday urged both the ruling party and the Opposition to fulfill their responsibilities during the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly’s winter session.

Speaking to the media, Gupta said, “I would like to say that both the ruling party and the opposition should discharge their respective responsibilities and there should be constructive and positive discussions here on very important issues of Delhi.

All the MLAs should raise the problems of their respective areas in the House and this session of the Assembly is called for policy and delivery, in which very important bills and discussions will take place here.

The government has invited for discussion through itself and all the MLAs should play their role meaningfully in it and we all should work to give a better solution to the people of Delhi.”

She also added, “This session is very important for the future and present of Delhi, and it is the responsibility of all of us to utilise every moment of it in the interest of Delhi.”

“On the occasion of the Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for his visionary and inspiring address.

The Lieutenant Governor’s address is a reflection of Delhi government’s unwavering commitment to service, good governance, and Antyodaya. Under his guidance, the city government is continuously moving forward with the resolve of ‘developed Delhi’ while strengthening education, health, and infrastructure,” the chief minister said on the first day of the Winter Session.

“The government is fully dedicated to fulfilling the aspirations of every individual and taking Delhi to new heights of progress,” she added.