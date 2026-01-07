‘Atishi misled House, misinformed media over eviction of AAP MLAs’: Delhi Assembly Speaker

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday accused Leader of Opposition Atishi of misleading the media and misrepresenting the proceedings of the House over the suspension of AAP MLAs amid protests on pollution.
In a statement, Gupta rejected Atishi’s claim that members were expelled from the Legislative Assembly merely for wearing masks, calling the assertion “factually incorrect.”
He clarified that four AAP MLAs, Sanjeev Jha, Som Dutt, Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh, were suspended solely for deliberately disrupting the proceedings of the House.
“The action had no connection whatsoever with the wearing of masks,” the Speaker said, adding that no member was expelled on that basis.
The Speaker stated that the decision was taken strictly to preserve the authority, order and dignity of the House and was in full conformity with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
Gupta further said that, in view of conduct amounting to contempt of the House, the matter has been referred to the Committee of Privileges under Rule 82. He noted that the rule empowers the Speaker to refer questions of privilege or contempt to the committee for examination, investigation or report.
Under Rule 221, the committee is authorised to examine the evidence and circumstances of the case and make appropriate recommendations.
He also pointed out that the LoP attempted to initiate a discussion on pollution despite the issue already being formally listed on the Assembly agenda for discussion on January 7, 2026. Meanwhile, AAP MLAs alleged that the BJP government walked out of the House to avoid questions on Delhi’s worsening pollution.
“This is the first time in the country’s history that a ruling party protested against the opposition and then abandoned the House,” Atishi said.