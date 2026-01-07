‘Atishi misled House, misinformed media over eviction of AAP MLAs’: Delhi Assembly Speaker

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday accused Leader of Opposition Atishi of misleading the media and misrepresenting the proceedings of the House over the suspension of AAP MLAs amid protests on pollution.

In a statement, Gupta rejected Atishi’s claim that members were expelled from the Legislative Assembly merely for wearing masks, calling the assertion “factually incorrect.”

He clarified that four AAP MLAs, Sanjeev Jha, Som Dutt, Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh, were suspended solely for deliberately disrupting the proceedings of the House.

“The action had no connection whatsoever with the wearing of masks,” the Speaker said, adding that no member was expelled on that basis.

The Speaker stated that the decision was taken strictly to preserve the authority, order and dignity of the House and was in full conformity with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.