Delhi HC seeks Centre response on empanelled lawyers’ matter

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Tuesday directed the central government to file its reply to a plea alleging that some of the 650 lawyers empanelled to represent the Union of India before the Supreme Court have not cleared the All India Bar Examination (AIBE), a mandatory requirement to practise law in India.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia also asked the government to frame a policy for the empanelment of lawyers to represent the Union of India before different forums. The bench directed the government to file its reply within eight weeks.

“We direct that the grievances raised by the petition in respect of individuals empanelled shall be considered and a decision be taken within eight weeks from today,” the court said.

The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which claimed that the list of empanelled lawyers issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on November 21, 2025 raised “serious concerns” within the legal community over alleged irregularities, lack of transparency and inclusion of newly enrolled advocates.