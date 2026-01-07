Delhi Mayor inspects civic amenities in Keshav Puram

NEW DELHI: Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh carried out an inspection in the Keshav Puram area to assess the condition of civic amenities and interact with local residents.

During the visit, residents raised issues related to cleanliness, public amenities, maintenance, and other local concerns, following which departmental officials were asked to provide effective resolutions to all issues.

The inspection was conducted in B-3 Block of Keshav Puram, along with the Chairman of the Education Committee and area Councillor Yogesh Verma. Senior officials were also present. The Mayor directed the concerned department to ensure immediate cleaning of the plot and maintain regular monitoring to prevent recurrence.

Emphasising that cleanliness, improved civic amenities, and a safe environment are top priorities of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, he urged officials to work at the grassroots level, stay connected with citizens, and ensure permanent solutions to their problems.

Yogesh Verma said the Corporation is continuously making efforts toward the overall development of the area.