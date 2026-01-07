Delhi records year’s first cold day, AQI ‘very poor’

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further on Tuesday evening as the air quality index (AQI) slipped to the “very poor” category from the “poor” category in the morning hours.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board’s Sameer app showed that the city’s AQI was 310 at 4 pm.

According to CPCB, 28 monitoring stations noted “very poor” AQI, 9 recorded “poor” AQI and one station registered “moderate” AQI. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its first cold day of the year on Tuesday as maximum temperatures dipped sharply, bringing a noticeable chill to the national capital.

Similar conditions are likely to persist on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said maximum temperatures were observed in the range of 13 degrees Celsius to 16 degrees Celsius, with cold day conditions recorded at Palam and Lodhi Road.

According to the IMD, cold day conditions are declared when the maximum temperature remains 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal.