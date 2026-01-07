Handmade at Forty

This year, a major attraction is a 10-day demonstrative workshop on Indian quilts, being held from January 3 to 13. Traditionally made from old saris and leftover fabric, these quilts reuse discarded textiles and are stitched together using simple running stitches and embroidery. Craftspeople from Rajasthan, Delhi, and Maharashtra are demonstrating techniques of cutting, layering, stitching and embellishing during the workshop.

Reflecting on four decades of work, Jaitly says one of the most rewarding changes has been the confidence artisans now bring to the bazaar. “Earlier, we had to push them to experiment. Today, they come up with new ideas, colours and products on their own. They know their strengths and proudly show what they have created,” she tells TMS.

The bazaar features over 130 stalls from across the country, exhibiting textiles such as ikat, Banarasi weaves, chanderi, bandhani, and kalamkari, alongside bamboo crafts, pottery, jewellery, durries, Kolhapuri footwear and folk art forms including Gond, Warli and miniature paintings.

Beyond shopping, the bazaar also presents cultural performances throughout the fortnight, with Chhau dance from West Bengal in the first week and folk music and dance from Rajasthan in the second, along with regional food stalls.