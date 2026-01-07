Kejriwal’s ‘shoot and scoot’ politics will not work in Delhi, says Ashish Sood

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday levelled serious allegations against former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of misleading the public and indulging in what he described as “shoot and scoot” politics.

Addressing a press conference, Sood said Kejriwal’s politics had been reduced to “lying and running away,” a practice that, he asserted, the people of Delhi would no longer accept.

Referring to an earlier controversy, the minister said he had previously read out and explained a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, making it clear that there was no instruction directing teachers to conduct any counting of dogs.

“I had publicly stated that if even a single line in the circular mentioned dog counting, I would apologise as Education Minister. Otherwise, Arvind Kejriwal must apologise to the people of Delhi for deliberately misleading them,” Sood said.