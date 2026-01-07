Metro official, family killed in fire in DMRC staff quarters

NEW DELHI: Three members of a family were burnt to death after a fire broke out at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation staff quarters near Majlis Park metro station in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Vimal (42), his wife Neelam (38), and their 10-year-old daughter Jahanvi, police said.

The fire was reported at around 2:39 am at the DMRC staff quarters in F-Block, located opposite Majlis Park metro station in the Mukundpur area. Teams from the Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services were immediately rushed to the spot after receiving the emergency call.

Ajay was working as an Assistant Section Engineer (Signalling and Telecom) with the DMRC and had been residing in the staff quarters since 2016, officials said.

Preliminary findings suggest that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit involving a room heater inside the family’s one-bedroom flat.

A senior police officer said initial assessments indicate that the victims may have lost consciousness due to smoke inhalation before the fire spread rapidly.

“It appears that the main electricity supply tripped during the short circuit, but the heater may have continued to burn, causing the flames to intensify in a short span of time,” the officer said.

“Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control by around 3:20 am. After dousing the flames, firefighters recovered 3 charred bodies from the affected flat,” a fire official said.