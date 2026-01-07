Notice issued on petition against Turkman Gate encroachment removal

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the government and other authorities on a plea challenging an order issued by authorities concerned to remove alleged encroachments from a land adjoining the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque and graveyard at Turkman Gate in the national capital.

Justice Amit Bansal issued notices to the Union Ministry of Urban Development, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Land and Development Office (L&DO), Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Waqf Board on a petition filed by the mosque’s managing committee.

The plea challenges the MCD’s December 22, 2025 order declaring that structures beyond 0.195 acres are liable to demolition, noting that no documentary proof of ownership was produced.

The 0.195-acre land houses the mosque. The encroachments included portions of a road, a footpath, a “baraat ghar”, a parking area and a private diagnostic centre.

The MCD acted pursuant to a November 12, 2025 High Court order directing removal of 38,940 sq ft encroachments near Ramlila Ground. The court directed authorities to file replies within four weeks and listed the matter for April 22.