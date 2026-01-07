Sculpting emotions

A solo sculpture exhibition by acclaimed artist Suresh Kumar will open at Lalit Kala Akademi's Gallery Foyer in New Delhi on January 4, and will remain on view till January 10.

It brings together a thoughtfully curated selection of Kumar’s recent sculptural works. It also presents the artist’s creative journey, while also providing insight into his evolving techniques.

Several works in the exhibition depict elongated human faces and torsos, often fragmented or merged into fluid, circular forms. In one sculpture, a hollowed facial profile with a void where the eye should be, reflects the themes of absence and introspection, encouraging viewers to look through the form rather than at it. Another work features intertwined human faces emerging from a continuous loop, suggesting interconnected identities.

Suresh Kumar is widely recognised for sculptures that combine conceptual depth with meticulous craftsmanship. His practice engages with the relationship between form and space, while also focusing on aspects of human emotion and expression. Through varied materials and contemporary idioms, Kumar’s works encourage viewers to look beyond the physicality of sculpture and engage with the ideas embedded within each form.